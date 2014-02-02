(Updated: Minor editing throughout)

Heat 106, Knicks 91: LeBron James had 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and a season-high six steals as visiting Miami slipped past New York.

Dwyane Wade scored 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting as the Heat defeated the Knicks for only the second time in the last six meetings. Shane Battier made four 3-pointers while contributing 16 points for Miami.

Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and eight rebounds for New York, which had a four-game winning streak snapped. J.R. Smith scored 20 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 for the Knicks.

The Heat led by six points entering the fourth quarter and their lead was five with nine minutes left before dominating the rest of the contest. James and Norris Cole each scored six points during a 14-3 burst to stretch the lead to 98-82 and the Knicks never threatened again.

Miami led by as many as 14 in the first half and took a 53-46 lead into the break. Batter s 3-pointer made it a 12-point margin with 8:19 left in the third and New York cut its deficit down to 77-71 entering the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Knicks G Iman Shumpert (shoulder) missed his second straight contest. ¦ Heat F Chris Bosh grabbed 10 rebounds but had just four points on 2-of-11 shooting. ¦ Anthony committed seven of New York s 18 turnovers.