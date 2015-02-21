Short-handed Heat handle Knicks

NEW YORK -- The Miami Heat, using just nine players, had eight of them score in double figures in a 111-87 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

It was the first time the Heat (23-30) had as many players scoring at least 10 points since March 11, 2007, against Washington.

Miami played without guards Goran and Zoran Dragic, acquired from the Phoenix Suns on Thursday as part of three-team trade.

The Heat were also without starting center Chris Bosh. He didn’t make the trip due to an illness and went to a hospital Thursday night to undergo tests for a medical issue related to the area around his lungs.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did not provide a timetable for Bosh’s return, but there were reports that Bosh might not be back this season.

However, the Heat were buoyed by the return of guard Dwyane Wade, who scored 12 points in 22 minutes after missing seven games with a strained hamstring. He rested in the fourth quarter with the Heat holding a commanding double-digit lead.

The short bench enabled guard Shabazz Napier, a rookie from Connecticut, to play significant minutes. He scored a career-high 18 points in 34 minutes to help the Heat win just their third game the last nine tries.

Napier also had six assists but turned the ball over seven times.

“He (Napier) was aggressive other than the turnovers,” Spoelstra said. “He’s been working diligently behind the scenes. We didn’t know what his role would be as a young player, but tonight was an important step.”

Shooting guard Tyler Johnson added 14 points for Miami. He was followed by 13 points apiece from forwards Luol Deng and Udonis Haslem and guard Mario Chalmers.

Forward Chris Andersen and center Hassan Whiteside added 12 points each.

”I liked that it was a team effort,“ Spoelstra said. ”You hear this all the time in the NBA. This league is a business, but that doesn’t mean you go through a lot of emotions as a players and staff. We’ve been through a lot in the last 24 hours, but guys were able to compartmentalize and come together.

“It was great to see the way the ball was moving. But we’re looking forward to meeting our new teammates (Goran and Zoran Dragic). Tonight we held down the fort.”

The Knicks (10-44) will play the rest of the season without their leading scorer and top rebounder. Forward Carmelo Anthony, who is fifth in the league in scoring with a 24.2 average, had season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a nagging left knee injury.

New York is 0-14 without Anthony this season.

Earlier in the week, New York bought out forward Amar‘e Stoudemire’s contract. He averaged 6.8 rebounds despite being in and out of the lineup with a knee injury.

Rookie guard Langston Galloway paced the Knicks with 19 points and second-year guard Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points.

“We can’t make excuses,” Galloway said. “Whoever steps out on the floor has to help out in whatever way possible. It didn’t happen tonight. We didn’t bring it.”

The Knicks were as close as 65-59 with 7:23 left in the third quarter before the Heat put the game away with a 15-5 run to make it 80-64 with 3:09 remaining. Whiteside, playing for Bosh, scored six points in the run.

The Heat are 22-3 this season when leading after three quarters.

NOTES: Miami has won six straight against the Knicks. ... New York has lost 10 games by 20 or more points. ... The Knicks started their 29th different lineup in 54 games. ... New York traded reserve G Pablo Prigioni to Houston for G Alexey Shved and two second-round draft picks in 2017 and 2019 on Thursday. ... Forward Carmelo Anthony is the only Knicks player on the current roster from the team that recorded 51 wins two seasons ago. ... New York plays six of its next seven games against East opponents. ... Heat C Chris Bosh needs only 12 three-pointers to surpass his career high of 74 for a season, set in 2013-14. He has a team-high 63.