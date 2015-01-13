Preview: Heat at Lakers

The Miami Heat put together a solid effort against one Los Angeles club and now look to defeat the other when they visit the Lakers on Tuesday. Miami played a strong contest while registering a 104-90 victory over the Clippers on Sunday and attempts to follow up the solid showing. “When we come to play, we can do so much,” center Chris Bosh told reporters. But we’ve been our own worst enemy. We’re just going to have to fight ourselves.”

Bosh matched his season high with 34 points on 13-of-17 shooting in the victory over the Clippers. The Lakers hope to have guard Kobe Bryant back in the lineup after he was held out to rest in three of the past four games, including Sunday’s 106-94 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles coach Byron Scott took the blame for Bryant’s situation, claiming he played him too many minutes early in the season after Bryant returned from a serious injury.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE HEAT (16-21): Miami received a stunning performance from center Hassan Whiteside, who came off the bench against the Clippers to produce career-best totals of 23 points and 16 rebounds. The 7-footer was 10-of-13 from the field and has scored in double digits in four straight games, a major surprise since there were no takers for his services when the regular season began. “It’s crazy that I’m on a team called the Heat because there’s always been a flame inside me,” Whiteside told reporters. “I always try to come in and just play as hard as I can and keep proving people wrong.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (12-26): Bryant practiced Monday and all signals were that he would suit up and play against the Heat even though Scott stopped short of confirming it. “He said he’s ready to go but I said, ‘Let’s talk again (Tuesday) and we’ll go from there,’ ” Scott told reporters. Bryant has been held out to rest in six of the past 11 games and there is growing speculation that the Lakers will eventually shut him down since they are not part of the playoff race.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has won eight of the past nine meetings.

2. Slumping Lakers SF Nick Young is 16-of-64 from the field over the last five games.

3. Heat SG Dwyane Wade had 17 points and 10 assists against the Clippers for his third double-double of the season. He hasn’t had five or more in a season since recording 10 in 2010-11.

PREDICTION: Lakers 105, Heat 103