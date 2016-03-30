Preview: Heat at Lakers

The Miami Heat figure to have an easy time keeping pace in the race for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers are coming off the largest loss of Kobe Bryant’s career in a game that he played, 123-75 at Utah on Monday, and have dropped four straight by double figures.

Bryant has eight games remaining in his Hall of Fame career and sounded frustrated after the drubbing on Monday. “We’ve got 15 wins in the season?” Kobe Bryant told reporters. “I mean, losing by 48 and winning 15 games in the season - it’s not like it’s something new for us. We’ve been getting drug all season.” The Heat sit fourth in the East, one game behind third-place Atlanta, and have won four of five after knocking off the Brooklyn Nets 110-99 on Monday. Miami will play six of its final nine games on the road beginning with the three-game West Coast trip that includes a back-to-back at Sacramento and Portland on Friday and Saturday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Sun (Miami), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE HEAT (43-30): Dwyane Wade went for 30 points on 14-of-19 shooting in Monday’s win and is fresh for the stretch drive while logging an average of 30.2 minutes in March. “(Wade) was just being extremely opportunistic and aggressive with his attack touches and looking for opportunities and weaknesses in the defense,” Miami coach Eric Spoelstra told reporters after Monday’s triumph. “I said this maybe a week or two weeks ago. It really does appear he’s getting stronger as the season is going on.” Wade is getting plenty of help from center Hassan Whiteside, who is shooting 71.7 percent with four double-doubles in the last five games.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (15-59): Los Angeles coach Byron Scott is dealing with questions about his job security while trying to develop the team for the future and is clearly frustrated. “Every game that you plan in, there’s something to play for, and pride might be the biggest thing,” Scott told reporters. “You’ve got to show this organization that you deserve to be here, that you understand what wearing that purple and gold is all about. I don’t think a lot of guys in that locker room understand that right now.” Young foundation pieces Julius Randle and D’Angelo Russell combined to go 3-of-16 from the floor at Utah.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Heat PG Goran Dragic (illness) sat out Monday and is day-to-day.

2. The Lakers’ 48-point loss on Monday matched the largest defeat in franchise history.

3. Miami has taken seven straight in the series and eased by Los Angeles 101-88 at home on Nov. 10.

PREDICTION: Heat 120, Lakers 96