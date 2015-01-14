Wade exits, but Heat still sneak past Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- With guard Dwyane Wade sustaining a hamstring injury and center Chris Bosh struggling offensively, the Miami Heat relied on an unlikely trio for a victory Tuesday.

Guard Mario Chalmers scored 19 points and recorded eight assists, and the Heat captured a 78-75 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a duel of struggling offenses at Staples Center.

Reserve center Hassan Whiteside had 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, and forward Chris Andersen added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as the Heat (17-21) won for the third time in four games.

“We all came together as a whole and just kind of grinded it out,” said Whiteside, who scored in double figures for the fifth consecutive game. “Everybody had to take on more responsibility. When one of our brothers goes down, everybody felt like we had to take on more of a responsibility to fill that void.”

Wade left the game in the second quarter with a mild left hamstring strain and did not return. He is listed as day-to-day. Wade finished with four points, five rebounds and five assists in 15 minutes.

Bosh managed just eight points on 4-of-17 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.

Despite hitting 31.5 percent of their shots from the floor compared to 42.3 percent for the Heat, the Lakers had a chance to force overtime. However, guard Kobe Bryant’s 3-point attempt with 1.9 seconds remaining bounced off the rim, allowing the Heat to prevail.

“It felt good. It just came out short,” said Bryant, who made just three of 19 shots and only two of nine from 3-point range in 31 minutes.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra praised Chalmers.

“Down the stretch, without Dwyane, (Chalmers) had to make a lot of plays for us, particularly since (Bosh) was struggling to get the ball in the basket,” Spoelstra said.

Chalmers also keyed the Heat on defense.

“He set the tone defensively,” Spoelstra said. “He and Luol (Deng) picked up 90 feet with their defensive energy.”

Chalmers, who scored nine points in the final period, lifted the Heat by scoring on consecutive possessions late in the contest. His driving layup with 1:14 remaining was the difference.

A 3-point basket by Bryant and a layup by forward Wesley Johnson cut the Heat’s lead to 72-70 with 2:05 left in the game. Chalmers capped Miami’s scoring with another driving layup with 33.9 seconds left, giving the Heat a 78-72 advantage.

Bryant answered with another 3-pointer with 31.3 seconds left, cutting the margin to three, but neither team scored again.

“We kept battling,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “The one positive is we continued to play hard.”

Bryant, who returned after Scott rested him for two games, center Jordan Hill and forward Ed Davis scored 12 points apiece for the Lakers, who dropped their fourth decision in five games. Bryant also had seven assists and six rebounds.

The Lakers (12-27) stayed within striking distance despite missing their first 11 shots and falling behind 18-0. They finally got on the board when Bryant hit an 18-foot jumper at 4:23 of the first quarter. Still, they trailed only 22-12 at the end of the opening quarter and 44-34 at the half.

Miami scored 38 of its 44 first-half points in the paint compared to only 16 for Los Angeles. Overall, the Heat outscored the Lakers 58-40 inside.

Both clubs had awful efforts on 3-pointers. The Heat hit just two of 16 attempts (12.5 percent), while the Lakers sank four of 23 (17.4 percent).

Lakers guard Nick Young failed to break out of his shooting slump, missing nine of 11 shots and three of four 3-pointers. He scored eight points.

The Heat also committed 19 turnovers to 12 for the Lakers.

NOTES: Lakers coach Byron Scott said G Kobe Bryant would sit out Friday’s contest against the Jazz in Utah. The game will be the second of back-to-back games, with Los Angeles hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Bryant isn’t expected to play consecutive games the rest of the season. “Right now, I think he’s at a point where his body can only take so much, and you want to get as much as you can out of him without taxing him too much as far as the minutes are concerned,” said Scott, who plans to keep the 36-year-old at 30-32 minutes per game. Scott added that if Bryant plays 32 minutes in regulation and the Lakers are forced to an overtime, he won’t use him. ... Lakers C Jordan Hill hyperextended his left knee in the second half. His status for Thursday’s game is unknown. ... The clubs will meet again Jan. 23 in Miami. ... The Heat visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.