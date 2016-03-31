Lakers finish trying day with OT win over Heat

LOS ANGELES -- After a day filled with turmoil, the Los Angeles ended the evening on a high note by scoring a rare win over the Miami Heat.

Julius Randle scored the game-winning basket with 1.9 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Lakers to a 102-100 victory over the Heat on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

“Honestly, I thought we had a whole lot of motivation to just pull one out,” said Lakers rookie point guard D‘Angelo Russell, who scored 16 points despite being booed several times during the contest.

Russell was at the center of a controversy regarding a video he recorded showing teammate Nick Young in an unfavorable light.

Randle spun in the lane and scored over Miami’s Luol Deng and Dwyane Wade to help the Lakers snap a seven-game losing to the Heat.

Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points for the Lakers (16-59). Randle finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Roy Hibbert added 12 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles, which ended a four-game skid.

Wade had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Deng contributed 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Hassan Whiteside collected 18 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks for Miami. The Heat (43-31) fell into a three-way tie with the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets for the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

“You typically get what you deserve in the league, and we did not deserve this game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “There were some things we did well, but if you saw any kind of effort, or focus play, they were beating us in those departments and we paid the price for it.”

Before the game, Russell and Young addressed the media regarding a video Russell filmed of Young months ago. In the video, Young, who is engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea, admits to having relations with other women. The release of the video on a social media site last week created a storm in the Lakers’ locker room and friction between the two players.

“I feel as sick as possible,” said Russell, who said he has no clue how the video surfaced publicly. “I’ve been asked that question 110 times, and my answer and feelings stay the same. I wish I could make things better right away, but can‘t.”

Randle eased some tensions, at least for one night.

Two Randle foul shots put the Lakers up 100-98 with 1:04 left in the extra session, but the Heat tied the score on a Deng layup with 22.5 seconds remaining. Randle followed with the game-winner. Miami forward Joe Johnson’s 3-point attempt before the horn wasn’t close.

“(Randle) had D-Wade and Luol Deng to contest his shot,” said Whiteside, who made six of eight shots from the floor but sank just six of 12 free-throw attempts. “He made a fadeaway spin over two defenders. He shot 4-for-(11), so that just happened to be one of the ones he made.”

A bucket by Clarkson and a two free throws by Hibbert allowed Los Angeles to grab an 84-79 advantage with 2:59 remaining in regulation, but three consecutive baskets by Wade gave Miami an 85-84 lead with 1:08 left.

After Randle hit one of two free throws to tie the score with 50.2 seconds left, Wade scored again for an 87-85 edge with 29.7 seconds remaining.

Clarkson’s two free throws tied the score again with 19.8 seconds left.

Wade’s shot just before the final horn in regulation was off the mark.

The Lakers rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to take a 59-55 lead in the third after a dunk by Randle. However, the score was tied at 67 heading to the fourth quarter.

Eighteen turnovers (leading to 30 points) hurt Miami’s cause. The Lakers gave the ball away 10 times, leading to 16 points. The Lakers also prevailed despite shooting 36.3 percent to 47.7 percent for the Heat.

Lakers forward Kobe Bryant played almost nine minutes before departing with general soreness. Bryant finished with two points on 1-for-7 shooting.

NOTES: The fallout from the controversy swirling around PG D‘Angelo Russell and G Nick Young could further damage the team’s chemistry issues, Lakers coach Byron Scott said before the game. Scott previously said trusting each other was among the Lakers’ problems this season. “Obviously, you have some concern,” said Scott, whose club is on par to complete the worst season in franchise history. “We’ll see how it festers during the game tonight, but you have to have some concern about it.” Russell apologized Wednesday ... The Heat visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The Lakers are off until Sunday, when they host the Boston Celtics. ... Former Lakers F Lamar Odom sat courtside. Last fall, he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and was subsequently hospitalized for months.