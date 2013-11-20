Preview: Heat at Magic

The Miami Heat look to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games as they travel to Orlando to take on the in-state rival Magic on Wednesday. Miami should be well-rested, with Dwyane Wade sitting out Tuesday’s home win over Atlanta and several starters resting down the stretch. Chris Bosh led the way over the Hawks, scoring 16 of his 19 points in the first half, while Ray Allen added 17 points off the bench.

Orlando has dropped four of five following a 3-2 start, including a 108-100 loss at home to Dallas on Saturday. Magic coach Jacque Vaughn chose to ride rookie Victor Oladipo at point guard down the stretch, subbing him in for veteran Jameer Nelson with the game tied midway through the third quarter. Nelson, who had 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, did not return to the game and Vaughn explained it was simply to give Oladipo a chance to lead a comeback at the NBA level.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), Sun Sports (Orlando)

ABOUT THE HEAT (8-3): LeBron James played just over 30 minutes for Miami against Atlanta, totaling 13 points and six rebounds, and a rested James could mean trouble for Orlando. Since taking his teammates to task following a Nov. 9 loss to Boston, James has shot 46-of-70 and is averaging 28.8 points as the Heat have gone 4-0. Allen returned against the Hawks after sitting three games with the flu and scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, enabling James, Bosh and others to enjoy some welcome rest before the second of back-to-backs.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (4-6): Oladipo finished with 10 points, four rebounds and six assists against the Mavericks but Orlando’s comeback effort fell short and the rookie’s four turnovers in the fourth quarter certainly didn’t help. “I’ve got to perform in those circumstances,” he told the Orlando Sentinel. “I’ve got to learn how to execute during those times and make sure my team was in the right place.” Arron Afflalo leads the Magic, averaging 21.7 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami swept the season series with Orlando last season, four games to none.

2. Oladipo’s 11.7 points per game trails only Philadelphia PG Michael Carter-Williams among NBA rookies.

3. The Heat have employed six different starting lineups in 11 games.

PREDICTION: Heat 111, Magic 100