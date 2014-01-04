Preview: Heat at Magic

The Orlando Magic look to rebound from their most demoralizing loss of the season when the two-time defending champion Miami Heat visit on Saturday night. Orlando let a nine-point lead slip away in the final minute of regulation Thursday before losing 87-81 in overtime at Cleveland, its seventh defeat in 10 games. Miami, which swept the Magic in a home-and-home during November and has won 10 of its last 13, comes in after suffering a 123-114 home loss to Golden State on Thursday.

LeBron James has posted 26 points in each of the last two games since missing one with groin and ankle injuries and stands fourth in the league in scoring (25.5). The Heat need to contain the Magic’s leading scorer Arron Afflalo, who poured in 30 points against them on Nov. 20. Nikola Vucevic missed the Cleveland game due to an ankle injury and Orlando is 0-5 without the 7-0 center in the lineup this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SunSports (Miami), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE HEAT (24-8): Miami allowed at least 103 points in five of its last seven games as it continues to be up-and-down on the defensive end. “There were times it looked really good, other times where the opponent was getting what they wanted,” Miami coach Eric Spoelstra told the Miami Herald. “Hopefully, in 2014 we’ll be more consistent.” Dwyane Wade, dealing with nagging injuries, scored 22 against Golden State and averages 19.6 while Chris Bosh has averaged 22.8 points over the last five.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (10-22): Vucevic, who leads the team in rebounding (11.1) is considered day-to-day and Jason Maxiell replaced in him the lineup -- registering six points, six rebounds and three blocks in a season-high 43 minutes. Afflalo leads the way for the Magic, averaging 21.4 points and shooting 43.5 percent from 3-point range while Glen Davis averaged 15.2 points in the last five. Andrew Nicholson had 12 points against Cleveland after totaling 24 in his previous seven outings while playing reduced minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has won the last seven games against the Magic, but is 23-26 all time in the regular season at Orlando.

2. The Magic are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a plus-0.9 turnover differential and Miami is 14th at minus-2.5.

3. Bosh has shot at least 50 percent in 10 of the last 11 games, making 55.2 percent overall.

PREDICTION: Heat 104, Magic 92