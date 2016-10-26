Preview: Heat at Magic

The Orlando Magic changed direction in the offseason and enter the 2016-17 campaign with high expectations as they host the re-vamped Miami Heat on Wednesday in the opener for both. The Magic dealt second-leading scorer Victor Oladipo, hired coach Frank Vogel and brought in Serge Ibaka, Bismack Biyombo, D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green – among others – to spur confidence that a four-year postseason drought will end.

“We are a playoff team on paper,” Ibaka told the Orlando Sentinel. “Now we have to work for it. It’s not going to be easy, but right now that’s our mentality. Everybody’s thinking the same way.” Miami starts the season without All-Star Chris Bosh, who did not pass a physical due to blood clots, while Dwyane Wade has moved on to Chicago as a free agent and the plan is to win by throwing numbers at the opposition. “A big strength of our roster is versatility, depth,” coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters, “and that we have multiple guys that can have nights, where it’s not one or two guys dominant.” Center Hassan Whiteside and guard Goran Dragic each averaged more than 14 points last season while guard Dion Waiters leads the newcomers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Miami), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE HEAT (2015-16: 48-34): Miami gave Whiteside (14.2 points, 11.8 rebounds) a max contract to keep him around in the middle and hopes to open up the lane with some better outside shooting. The Heat brought in Derrick Williams, Luke Babbitt, James Johnson and Wayne Ellington while they hope for more health from big man Josh McRoberts, who played 59 games combined the last two seasons and is currently recovering from a foot injury. Justise Winslow, who averaged 6.4 points as a rookie, is also expected to get a bigger role on both ends.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (2015-16: 35-47): Vogel told reporters he wants to win “the war in the trenches, in the paint with defense and rebounding,” and the former Indiana coach might have the roster to do it. Ibaka and Biyombo, after he sits out the opener due to a suspension, will team up front with last season’s leading scorer and rebounder Nikola Vucevic (18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds). One of the keys will be the continued development of point guard Elfrid Payton (10.7 points, 6.4 assists last season) while Evan Fournier (15.4 points) is the best outside threat.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami G Josh Richardson (knee) is expected to miss the opener while Ellington (quad) and Babbitt (groin) are questionable.

2. Orlando finished 18th in both scoring and points allowed in 2015-16.

3. The Heat have won five of the last six meetings, with the Magic’s lone victory coming in Orlando last April.

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Heat 92