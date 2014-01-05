Bosh, Wade lead Heat to win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- This is the great thing about having multiple stars and such good depth. Forward LeBron James doesn’t have to worry about not shooting well.

The Miami Heat still can win easily.

Center Chris Bosh and guard Dwyane Wade each scored 20 points in leading the Heat to a 110-94 victory over the lowly Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Bosh made all nine of his shots -- most in the NBA this season without a miss -- and collected six rebounds. Wade made eight of his 15 shots and added six rebounds and four assists.

Veteran forward Rashard Lewis, in a rare start, scored a season-high 18 points in 27 minutes, helping the Heat work through a below-average night by James.

James had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but he made just five of 13 shots -- his second-worst shooting night of the season. It was the first time in 10 games that he shot less than 50 percent from the field.

“That’s the depth we talk about,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “Different guys can step up on different nights. As long as we have a team ego about it, that can continue to be one of our strengths.”

The Heat (25-8) won their 22nd consecutive game within the division, just one short of the NBA record set by the Boston Celtics in 1961.

“I always know we have enough (offense),” James said. “I let the game dictate itself. Tonight was one of those games I didn’t have to put too much pressure on scoring. I just tried to keep my guys involved.”

The Magic (10-23) were led by guard Jameer Nelson, who had 21 points and made five of eight shots from 3-point range. Guard Arron Afflalo had 16 points and eight rebounds. Forward Tobias Harris had 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

“That (Miami) is an efficient ball club,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “It’s tough to guard, so I give them credit. It’s a luxury to have guys that at the end of the day can make shots like they do. It’s just a tough matchup for us.”

The Magic are 0-6 this season without starting center Nikola Vucevic, who missed Saturday’s game with a left ankle sprain. It was their third loss to the Heat this season.

Although the Magic stayed close through much of the game, they never got closer than nine points in the fourth quarter.

James, Bosh and Wade all are shooting better than 50 percent from the field this season.

Bosh made all five of his shots for 12 points in the second half. Most of his points came from close to the basket. He made two of three from the free-throw line.

“I don’t really worry about my offense. I just want to be as efficient as possible,” Bosh said. “I had easy shots. Nine for nine is all right. I knew I didn’t miss tonight, but I didn’t know how many I had.”

The Heat led 81-70 going into the final period, using a 15-0 burst in the third quarter to take a lead they never lost. The Magic last led 59-58 before the Heat made their run that was started with a four-point play by Lewis.

“That’s what’s so great about this team, that everyone is always ready to play,” said Lewis, who started just his second game this season. “From the first guy to the last, everyone contributes.”

Lewis had 10 points in the first half, helping the Heat take the 48-46 lead at intermission. Despite a slow start by James and allowing the Magic eight offensive rebounds, the Heat led most of the first 24 minutes.

Miami led by as many as 10 points early in the second quarter, but the Magic recovered quickly to take a 44-41 lead. Miami regained the lead by finishing the quarter with a 7-2 run.

The Heat led 30-24 after the first quarter, despite James missing his first five shots. He scored his first basket with 2:02 remaining in the opening period. Nelson led everyone with nine points in the first quarter when he hit all three of his 3-point attempts.

NOTES: Magic waived reserve C-F Solomon Jones, who played in only 11 games this season and averaged 7 minutes and 3.1 points. ... Heat F Rashard Lewis got his second start of the season Saturday night in place of Shane Battier, who missed the game with a bruised quad muscle. ... The Heat are home Sunday against Toronto, and G Dwyane Wade is unlikely to play after starting against the Magic on Saturday. Wade has played in only one set of back-to-back games this season because of his troublesome knees and the Heat are limiting his minutes. ... Magic C Nikola Vucevic missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left ankle, which he injured in the first quarter of a loss to Golden State on Tuesday. Without him in the previous game-and-three quarters, the Magic were outrebounded by 29. In his absence, F Andrew Nicholson got his fourth start of the season. ... Magic waived veteran F Hedo Turkoglu on Friday, saving them $6 million because only half of his contract was guaranteed. Although Turkoglu had been on the roster, he had not been with the team all season. He said Friday he wants to continue playing in the NBA and rumors have linked him to possible signings by either the Clippers or the Hawks. ... Magic F Glen Davis got married after Tuesday night’s game and left Wednesday for Cleveland, where the Magic lost Thursday.