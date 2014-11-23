Bosh carries Heat past Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- After four seasons of playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat center Chris Bosh is still getting accustomed to being the every-night, go-to guy again.

This was a step in the right direction.

Bosh scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday night to lead the hot-shooting Heat to a much-needed 99-92 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.

He had 14 points and four rebounds in the decisive fourth quarter. James is long gone to Cleveland. Wade missed his fifth consecutive game with a hamstring injury. But everything turned out fine for the Heat when Bosh delivered.

“We’re a little short-handed. I‘m the guy now who has to make the big plays, and just take it upon myself to be more aggressive,” Bosh said. “There is a fine line between between moving the ball and keeping everyone involved, and trying to do too much. And I don’t always know where it is. I‘m still learning it.”

The Heat (7-6) beat the Magic (6-9) for the 10th consecutive time but the first time in the streak without James or Wade on the floor.

The Heat had lost four of their previous five games, and Bosh had scored more than 20 points only once in that stretch.

“As much as anything, I liked his leadership tonight,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Guys are following him.”

Bosh hit 13 of 20 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Heat guard Mario Chalmers had 24 points and eight assists. He had 10 points and five assists in the fourth quarter, providing a nice balance to Bosh and his shooting ability. Guard Shabazz Napier scored 12 points.

The Heat made 12 of 26 shots from 3-point range. They shot 52 percent overall (37 of 71). The Magic made just 3 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 44.9 percent (35 of 78).

Magic center Nikola Vucevic scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Guard Victor Oladipo had 14 points.

“He (Bosh) is a great player all around,” Vucevic said. “He does a lot of stuff offensively. He’s just a tough matchup. He was just on fire tonight.”

The Magic haven’t beaten the Heat since March 2012.

The Magic got a second-half spark from rookie Elfrid Payton, who had five steals in the last two quarters. He finished with nine points and four assists.

Payton sparked an 8-0 run late in the third quarter with two steals and two baskets, erasing Miami’s 67-59 lead that came from back-to-back 3-pointers by Luol Deng and Napier.

The Heat led by one point going into the fourth quarter. The Magic took a 73-70 lead -- their biggest of the game -- early in the fourth after another steal by Payton and two free throws from Channing Frye.

Bosh and Chalmers both hit 3-pointers to spark a late Miami run that opened an 87-79 lead with 4:29 remaining. They led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The Magic were coming off a victory in Charlotte on Friday night, but they failed to duplicate their late-game performance from the night before when they erased a 23-point deficit.

“Give credit where credit is due,” Oladipo said. “They (Bosh and Chalmers) had it going tonight. We’ve got to do a better job of defending our home court. We’re still growing, and it’s a long season.”

The Heat led 49-46 at intermission, riding another good start by Bosh, who had 14 points and five rebounds in the first two quarters. The Heat also shot 50 percent from the field (18 of 36) in the first half.

The game was tight throughout the first half, with the lead changing 15 times. Neither team led by more than six points.

The Magic outscored the Heat 28-12 from inside the lane in the opening half, but the Heat hit six 3-pointers and the Magic made just one. Vucevic had 15 points and five rebounds before intermission.

NOTES: Miami G Dwyane Wade missed his fifth consecutive game with a sore hamstring. G Shannon Brown got his first start of the season. The Heat also were without reserve G Norris Cole, who dislocated his left middle finger in the previous game against the Clippers. ... The Magic were without F Tobias Harris, who had 17 points and 16 rebounds Friday in a victory over Charlotte. Harris said he strained his left calf muscle in a workout before that game. Harris is averaging career highs in points (18.8 ppg) and rebounds (8.4 rpg). Starting in his place Saturday was veteran Willie Green, who got his second start of the season. ... Orlando’s win in Charlotte on Friday night was their fourth road win of the season, which matched their total from last season.