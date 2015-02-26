D-Leaguer Walker hits key 3s in Heat win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Unheralded Henry Walker taught everyone a little something about persistence Wednesday night.

Walker, who was playing in the NBA Development League last week with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, rescued the Miami Heat with two 3-point baskets in the final 22 seconds of regulation, pushing them to a 93-90 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic.

Before his heroics, Walker had missed his first nine 3-point shots, but he never hesitated when the ball came his way again.

“He was fearless when it counted,” relieved Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s been fighting to get back into the league, and he proved he belonged.”

Walker was signed to a 10-day contract earlier this week, helping to fill the void left by All-Star Chris Bosh, who is out for the season with blood clots on his lung.

“This was like a dream come true for me,” Walker said. “Unbelievable, just unbelievable. But I know I can shoot, so I just kept shooting.”

Walker was playing with a swollen right eye, stemming from a cut that required nine stitches after being hit in the face by a teammate in his first game Monday night.

“I didn’t have real good vision. It was like a headache in my eyeball,” said Walker, who finished with 10 points. “I was shooting tonight from muscle memory.”

The Heat (25-31) were led forward Luol Deng with 21 points and guard Dwyane Wade with 18. Center Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Wade scored four points in overtime when the Heat smothered the Magic 8-5.

Magic center Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and eight rebounds, and guard Victor Oladipo contributed 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. Forward Tobias Harris had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Orlando rookie point guard Elfrid Payton had nine assists but only three points. Reserves Willie Green and Evan Fournier had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

With Walker leading the charge, the Heat erased an eight-point deficit in the final 42 seconds of regulation. Walker hit the tying 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

He had hit another 3-pointer with 22 remaining to cut the deficit to two. Between those two, Vuvecic made and missed a free throw.

The Magic led 83-75 after Vucevic made two free throws with 42 seconds remaining, but they wilted badly with a turnover and missed free throws by both Vucevic and Oladipo.

“Those end of game moments are new to us and it’s something we’ll have to address,” Magic coach James Borrego said. “I‘m still proud of our group. We’re fighting, still fighting out there.”

The Magic (19-40) made just 18 of 31 free throws. They outrebounded the Heat 50-42 but committed 22 turnovers.

Heat rookie Shabazz Napier hit a 3-pointer for his first points and a 64-62 lead early in the fourth quarter. It was the only time the Heat led in the quarter. Napier scored again to pull the Heat within two points midway in the fourth quarter.

Deng scored 13 points in the third quarter, tying the score at 61. Harris hit a 3-pointer for the 58-50 lead, but the Magic closed the quarter with two turnovers and two missed shots.

The Magic led 40-36 at intermission when both teams struggled to shoot straight. Miami made just 12 of 39 from the field (30.8 percent) in the first half when Deng had eight points and Whiteside grabbed eight rebounds. They made 1 of 10 shots from 3-point range in the first two quarters.

The Magic got eight points apiece from Oladipo and Fournier, but Orlando made just 16 of 38 shots from the floor (42.1 percent) by halftime.

The Magic opened the second quarter by scoring 10 consecutive points -- including 3-pointers by Fournier and Willie Green -- and grabbed a 27-17 lead. The Heat responded, though, with an 11-0 run.

Miami led 32-31 before Orlando regained control just before halftime.

NOTES: NBA commissioner Adam Silver attended the Heat/Magic game on Wednesday night. Although the Magic had been lobbying to play host to the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, Silver told reporters before the game that it was “unlikely” to happen. ... Heat G Dwayne Wade was asked Wednesday about the latest knee injury to often-injured Bulls G and good friend Derrick Rose. Both were raised in Chicago and Wade has served as an unofficial mentor. “I was sick for him,” Wade said. “I think for the basketball world, everyone is rooting for Derrick to get back on the court.” ... With F Chris Bosh lost for the season (blood clots on his lung), Udonis Haslem has moved back into an old role as the starting power forward. Haslem was the Heat’s starting power forward from 2004 to 2009 but played mostly as a center and a backup at both spots when Bosh arrived in 2010 from Toronto. ... In the six previous games, all since James Borrego replaced Jacque Vaughn as coach, the Magic have outscored their opponents 290-186 from inside the lane. Borrego has been a fanatic about interior defense, and it has showed.