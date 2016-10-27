Heat begin new era with 108-96 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Miami Heat have lost all their stars, but they didn't forget how to win.

With a rebuilt roster that has little name recognition, the Heat used a well balanced attack, unusual energy and a newfound defensive toughness to open the season with a convincing, 108-96 victory over the Orlando Magic Wednesday night.

Hassan Whiteside had 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots, leading the Heat to their sixth consecutive, first-game victory, but their first without Dwayne Wade, who left for Chicago, and Chris Bosh, who remains sidelined by blood clots.

"We need Hassan to be great, and he was when we needed him," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He really anchored us defensively and ignited everyone out there."

The Heat unveiled a rebuilt team that showed exactly what they want to become.

They had six players score in double figures and six players grab at least six rebounds, playing with the enthusiasm of a college team in a much-shorter season. They were up on the bench, cheering and back-slapping each other throughout the second half.

"It's just Game 1, so it's early, but you're starting to see the foundation we want to build," Spoelstra said. "Guys really have to buy into the concept for this to work. You enjoy when it's being played the correct way out there."

Justise Winslow had 15 points and eight rebounds. Goran Dragic scored 16 points and added five assists. Reserve Tyler Johnson had 13 points and six rebounds, while reserve forward James Johnson had 11 points and six assists, and reserve center Willie Reed had 10 points and six rebounds.

Magic guard Evan Fournier led all scorers with 20 points, but he made only 7 of 19 shots from the field. Center Nikola Vucevic had 17 points and 14 rebounds, followed by newly acquired Serge Ibaka with 14 points and seven rebounds, point guard Elfrid Payton with 14 points, and forward Aaron Gordon with 12 points and eight rebounds.

"We weren't out there trying to make a statement, but just playing as a team shoulder to shoulder," Whiteside said. "We got guys with an edge to them, guys with amazing energy who want this team to succeed. And we can build on this."

The Heat were never challenged seriously in the fourth quarter. The Magic never got closer than 10 points late in the game.

The Magic, who also rebuilt their roster this summer, looked listless in the second half. A poor exhibition season carried into the regular season opener.

"They picked up the intensity, and we didn't execute in the second half," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "It's a long season, but clearly, we have to do better. This is not how we wanted to start."

The Heat opened an 87-69 lead when they scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, sparked by a 3-point play by Tyler Johnson. They led by as many as 19 points midway in the quarter.

The Heat dominated the third quarter, turning a three-point halftime deficit into an 80-69 lead going into the fourth. Whiteside had eight points, five rebounds and two blocks in the third quarter.

Heat guard Dion Waiters was called for a technical foul early in the third quarter after he scored on a layup but complained about a foul call not being called. Whiteside received a technical a few possessions later after he was called for goaltending and complained about it.

That is when the Heat rose to the occasion and the Magic wilted. The Heat were much more physical throughout, outscoring the Magic, 74-36, in the lane. They outscored them 15-8 in fast-break points. They were more aggressive defensively, denying the Magic the plays they wanted to run.

"We don't have a LeBron James or Steph Curry," Vucevic said. "We have good players who have to make each other better. Our offensive is pretty simple. We have to move the ball, cut hard, set screens, make extra passes. We didn't do that."

NOTES: The Magic were without newly-acquired C Bismack Biyombo, who signed a four-year, $68 million contract this summer as a free agent. He was serving a one-game suspension for too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs last spring when he played with Toronto. ... The Magic, who rebuilt their roster in the offseason, opened with six international players, second most in the NBA behind the Utah Jazz, who have seven. ... The Heat crushed the Magic by 30 points earlier this month in a preseason game and have won 16 of their last 18 regular-season games against the Magic. The Heat came into the game having won their last five season openers. ... The Heat were without G Wayne Ellington (bruised quadriceps), F Josh McRoberts (foot) and G Josh Richardson (knee). The Magic also were without G Jodie Meeks (foot). ... Before the game, the Magic raised a No. 49 banner in honor of the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12 in Orlando. It was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The banner had the name of each of the 49 victims who died.