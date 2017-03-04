Vucevic, Gordon lead Magic past Heat

ORLANDO, Fla. -- In a season filled with disappointment and frustration, the Orlando Magic finally felt good about the direction they are moving.

The Magic, whose playoff hopes wilted long ago, beat the Miami Heat 110-99 on Friday night, winning the season series (3-1) for the first time since 2008-09 against their in-state rival.

"We took a step forward tonight," point guard Elfrid Payton said. "It may have been a baby step, but it is big for us."

Center Nikola Vucevic had 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Power forward Aaron Gordon added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Payton had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Magic core trio dominated the game.

"It's about everyone buying in to what we're doing," Gordon said. "Everyone getting on the same page. It's about learning how to win consistently. We're moving in that direction."

Related Coverage Preview: Heat at Magic

The Magic (23-39) took control early and never lost the lead. The Heat pulled within six points late in the game, but Gordon and Vucevic responded with big baskets that closed the door on any comeback attempt.

"This was a big win for us," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "We're trying to learn how to win as a group. We're trying to establish a style of play that will work for us. I think we know where we want to be."

Evan Fournier scored 11 points. Terrence Ross had 10 points and reserve Jeff Green had 11 points for the Magic, who shot 50 percent (45 of 90) from the field and committed just nine turnovers.

Reserve James Johnson led the Heat with 19 points and six assists. Center Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and a game-high 18 rebounds. Wayne Ellington had 14 points. Goran Dragic had 15 points but hit only 3 of 14 shots from the field. Dion Waiters made only 1 of 11 shots from the floor in 19 minutes.

"Of course, it was a bad night. We lost the game," Dragic said. "They got everything they wanted. We couldn't find any rhythm on offense. We just didn't play well. It's frustrating when you are losing against a team that already is planning for vacation."

The Heat (28-34) had won 17 of their previous 20 games, but they were outplayed from start to finish. They shot just 38.5 percent from the field (35 of 91) and never seriously challenged for the lead.

"I don't know what they did in past. I just know they got a lot of point against us in transition," Whiteside said. "I wasn't feeling good."

Orlando guard D.J. Augustin hit two 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter. Green followed with two baskets, giving the Magic a 95-79 lead.

The Heat countered with an 8-0 run, but it didn't last. Dragic hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 97-91, but Miami couldn't sustain the late push.

Fournier hit a 3-pointer for a 104-91 lead with 2:04 remaining. The Heat had closed the third quarter with a 7-0 run but still trailed 85-73. Vucevic had 12 points in the quarter and the Magic led by as many as 19.

Gordon sparked the Magic's early surge with 17 points and nine rebounds before intermission. The Magic led 60-53 at halftime.

Vucevic had nine points and six rebounds in the first quarter when the Magic led by as many as 14 points.

Rodney McGruder hit two 3-pointers late in the first half and cut the deficit to 55-53. Gordon, though, scored the last five points of the second quarter to open the halftime lead.

The Magic made only 1 of 9 3-pointers in the first half but still shot 53.3 percent (24 of 45) from the field in the first two quarters.

NOTES: Tired of so much losing this season, Magic coach Frank Vogel blasted his own organization before the game. "This organization needs to learn how to win," he said. "These players need to learn how to win. I've had success, and some of our players have had success elsewhere, but we haven't had it here." ... The schedule gets tougher quickly for the Heat, who are home Saturday night against the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. They then travel to Cleveland to play the Cavs on Monday. The Heat have won 11 consecutive games against the Cavs in Miami. ... Magic PG C.J. Watson returned to action after missing the previous three games with a sore right Achilles. ... The Magic and Heat celebrated Noche Latina Night Friday in honor of their many Latin fans. Salsa singer Jerry Rivera performed after the game. ... The Magic had beaten the Heat in two of their previous three meetings this season. ... The Heat are still the only team in the NBA with eight players averaging at least 10 points per game.