Preview: Heat at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks finished play before the All-Star break in style and look for another big victory when they host the Miami Heat when competition resumes on Tuesday. Dallas has won six of its past seven games and closed play before the break with an impressive 81-73 road victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Indiana Pacers. Two-time defending champion Miami stands second in the East and has won the last five regular-season matchups with the Mavericks.

The Heat won five of their last six games prior to the break and stand 2 1/2 games behind the Pacers for best record in the East. Miami is playing the fifth game of a six-game road trip and the lone setback thus far came against the lowly Utah Jazz. The 73 points Dallas allowed against Indiana was the fewest it has allowed since the 2011-12 campaign and the 32.1 field-goal shooting percentage was also the worst for a Mavericks’ opponent in 25 months.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE HEAT (37-14): Forward LeBron James averaged 36.5 points in his final two games before the break after posting just 13 points against Utah in the Heat’s humbling loss. James played 33 minutes in Sunday’s All-Star Game in New Orleans but guard Dwyane Wade (12 minutes) and center Chris Bosh (10) only saw limited action in the contest. Wade missed Miami’s last two contests prior to the break – one due to a migraine, the other due to foot soreness – and his achy knees often cause him to sit out so the Heat will be watching his health closely over the rest of the regular season.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (32-22): Dallas has limited opponents to an average of 95 points over the last seven outings and All-Star forward Dirk Nowitzki is curious to see if the hot stretch continues with the Heat also being well-rested coming off the break. “There’s really nothing to rest on or sit on and be happy about,” Nowitzki told reporters. “We’ve got the champs coming in and they’ve been playing well. They won out West a bunch of games I saw, so they’re ready to roll.” The Mavericks are a season-best 10 games above. 500 and are sixth in the Western Conference as one of four teams waged in a tight battle for one of the final three spots, along with Phoenix, Golden State and Memphis.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami notched a 110-104 home victory over Dallas on Nov. 15.

2. The Heat are 28-2 this season when holding teams under 100 points.

3. The Mavericks have committed an average of 10 turnovers during the last seven games with the highest being 13.

PREDICTION: Heat 104, Mavericks 97