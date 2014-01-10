Preview: Heat at Nets

New York does not love the Miami Heat, which doesn’t bode well for them as they prepare to visit the red-hot Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. The Heat were stunned 102-92 by the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday and now must contend with a Nets team that has reeled off four straight victories and has already registered a home win against Miami this season. The Nets extended their season-best run with a 102-98 win over Golden State on Wednesday.

Brooklyn’s recent hot streak has propelled the team into second place in the mostly dreadful Atlantic Division, 3 1/2 games back of the first-place Toronto Raptors. With New York still looking for consistency, Boston in virtual tank mode and Philadelphia unable to defend anyone, the Nets may represent the best opportunity to unseat the Raptors and win the division title. Miami is in a far better position, leading the Southeast Division by eight games over Atlanta.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sun Sports (Miami), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE HEAT (27-9): Few could blame Miami for going into cruise mode with the only division foe capable of giving them any trouble - the Hawks - playing without All-Star center Al Horford for the remainder of the season. Yet, despite being presented with an opportunity to get players some needed rest ahead of what they hope will be a long playoff run, Miami has no such intentions - at least not yet. Guard Dwyane Wade says he’ll continue to play back-to-backs, telling the Miami Herald: “It’s got to come to a point where I’ll feel comfortable trying it, so (now) would be a good time.”

ABOUT THE NETS (14-21): While the Heat remain a picture of health in relative terms, the Nets continue to function with a pared-down roster from the one introduced at the start of the season. Point guard Deron Williams is dealing with a left ankle sprain that has sidelined him three separate times already in 2013-14 and will force him to miss Friday’s tilt. Joe Johnson bounced back from consecutive subpar efforts against Oklahoma City and Cleveland, combining for 50 points in wins over Atlanta and Golden State.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami had beaten Brooklyn 13 straight times prior to its 101-100 defeat Nov. 1.

2. Johnson averages 15.9 points in 37 career games versus the Heat.

3. The Heat are 5-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season.

PREDICTION: Heat 105, Nets 95