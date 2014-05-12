Preview: Heat at Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have the opportunity to turn the Eastern Conference series into a best-of-three when they host the Miami Heat in Monday’s Game 4. After being beaten handily in the first two games, Brooklyn was the superior squad in Saturday’s 104-90 victory, and following up that performance with another win would tie the series at two games apiece. Miami scored just 33 total points in the middle two quarters while suffering its first postseason loss since last year.

The Nets set a franchise record with 15 3-pointers in the double-digit victory with guard Joe Johnson (five) and backup forward Mirza Teletovic (four) combining for nine. Also of note was how Brooklyn slowed down LeBron James over the final three quarters (12 points on 2-of-8 shooting) after he erupted for 16 first-quarter points on 6-of-7 shooting. “It’s a 48-minute game,” Nets coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “I’m not counting how many times you score. I’m looking at how many shots he’s taking and he was making them in the first quarter. We didn’t lose patience and we stuck with the game plan and we found a way to win.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE HEAT: Though Miami was staggered a bit in Game 3, the two-time defending champs are good at brushing off defeats. “I’ve been part of a lot of series and understand that the series is never won in two games or in three games,” James told reporters. “And you move onto the next one and you learn from the previous one how you can get better.” The Heat have followed up each of their last eight playoff defeats with a victory as they typically kick it up into a higher gear. “We didn’t have that desperation in this game,” said center Chris Bosh after Game 3, “but usually, a loss will do that and you’ll come back with it.”

ABOUT THE NETS: Strong bench play from Teletovic (12 points) and Andray Blatche (15 points, 10 rebounds) helped fuel the impressive victory. Teletovic opened up the floor with his 3-point marksmanship and Blatche operated superbly in the paint with his first career playoff double-double. Blatche was a bit intimidated by the stage in the first two games – “I wasn’t being as aggressive as I should’ve been,” he said – but in Game 3, he provided the type of energy the team needed in the second quarter. Bench play will continue to be key with point guard Deron Williams struggling on the offensive end – 3-of-20 shooting over the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The 104 points scored by the Nets marked the first time this postseason Miami allowed 100 or more.

2. Teletovic is 11-of-19 from 3-point range in the series and 33 of his 37 points have come from behind the arc.

3. Heat G Ray Allen missed his only 3-point attempt in Game 3 after making 7-of-12 over the first two games.

PREDICTION: Heat 97, Nets 95