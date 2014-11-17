Preview: Heat at Nets

Miami will have little time to recover from an ugly home loss before it visits Brooklyn on Monday in the first meeting between the teams since the Eastern Conference semifinals. Playing without star swingman Dwyane Wade and with leading scorer Chris Bosh going 2-for-17 from the floor, the Heat lost all of a 12-point lead before dropping a 91-84 decision to Milwaukee on Sunday. Wade is still considered day-to-day but has missed two straight games with a hamstring issue.

The Nets had won four of five games before losing all three legs of a road trip, capped by Saturday’s 97-87 setback in Portland. Brook Lopez led five players in double figures with 21 points in the loss, which stands as Brooklyn’s lowest-scoring effort this season. The Nets won all four regular-season meetings with the Heat last season before bowing against Miami in the playoffs in five games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE HEAT (5-5): Given Wade’s uncertain status, Bosh chose a bad time to descend deep into a shooting slump. After his woeful stat line in Sunday’s loss, the big man is 12-for-49 over the course of Miami’s three-game losing streak. Luol Deng, the club’s third-leading scorer, has produced a total of 34 points on 30.3 percent shooting during the slide, which came right after his season-high 30-point effort in a win at Dallas.

ABOUT THE NETS (4-5): Deron Williams made Brooklyn’s only 3-pointer - in 19 attempts - in the loss to Portland and has enjoyed a nice uptick in his production a year after injuries limited him to 58 starts. Williams is shooting 48 percent from the floor, which would represent his best mark since 2007-08, and his 90 percent mark from the line was third in the Eastern Conference entering Sunday. The veteran point guard was limited to 7.3 points in three regular-season games against Miami last season before shooting 36.7 percent in the playoff loss.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Three of the four encounters last season were decided by a point and the fourth went to two overtimes.

2. Heat G Mario Chalmers is averaging 20.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting over his last two games.

3. Nets G Joe Johnson averaged 19.5 points in four games against Miami during the 2013-14 season and 20.2 in the playoffs.

PREDICTION: Nets 97, Heat 91