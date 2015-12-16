Preview: Heat at Nets

The Miami Heat continue to get contributions from throughout the lineup as they go for a third straight victory Wednesday night at the Brooklyn Nets. Gerald Green came off the bench to score 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as Miami won 100-88 at Atlanta on Monday with leading scorer Dwyane Wade in the midst of a rough night.

Seven players average at least 9.6 points for the Heat, who were second in the league in scoring defense (93.6) and third in opponents’ field goal percentage (42.0) through Monday. Miami will expect to have another good night defensively against the Nets, who are in the bottom five of the league in scoring. Brooklyn is 2-3 as a six-game homestand concludes Wednesday, after dropping its last two against the Los Angeles Clippers (105-100) and Orlando (105-82). “We should be embarrassed, one through 15,” Nets guard Jarrett Jack told reporters of the team’s effort, after the Orlando loss Monday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Miami), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE HEAT (14-9): Wade managed just seven points against Atlanta on 3-of-16 shooting in the second of a back-to-back, but still leads the team at 18 per contest. Green has been a major factor of late while averaging 16.3 points the last three contests, gaining a little more playing time with fellow guard Tyler Johnson (shoulder) out. Forward Chris Bosh is on a roll while scoring at least 22 points in the last three games and making 6-of-9 shots from 3-point range in the past two.

ABOUT THE NETS (7-17): Leading scorer Brook Lopez (19 per game) struggled against Orlando, making just 4-of-15 from the field for 11 points and going without a block for the first time in 10 games. “I felt I was a complete negative for our team. …” Lopez told reporters. “I definitely need to be better. I know I can be. It was frustrating.” Thaddeus Young was held to 10 points against Orlando, but has averaged 18.2 over the last six games and leads the team with 12 double-doubles.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Heat have won six straight games in the series, keeping the Nets under 100 points in all of them.

2. Brooklyn G Shane Larkin has 61 assists and 22 turnovers in the last 15 games after totaling 25 and 14, respectively, the first nine.

3. Miami F Luol Deng averaged 16.5 points and eight rebounds while making 13-of-22 shots from the field the last two games.

PREDICTION: Heat 102, Nets 88