Heat defeat Nets for second straight road win

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The Miami Heat went into a time machine Tuesday night with guard Dwyane Wade and forward Chris Bosh combining for 54 points in a 102-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center Tuesday night.

Both veterans scored 27 points apiece as Miami (25-21) won on the road on back-to-back days after defeating Chicago, 89-84 Monday

“They were terrific tonight,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said of his veteran tandem. “It started with their leadership two days ago and then last night and to come in today with no excuses, not to talk about fatigue, not to talk about how quick a turnaround or how long the bus ride was from the airport.”

Wade, who also had eight of his team’s 27 assists, scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.

After Nets forward Thaddeus Young (12 points) missed a driving hook shot that would have given Brooklyn its first lead since early in the third quarter, Wade drove to the basket for a three-point play to extend Miami’s advantage to 97-93 with 1:31 left.

Following a Brooklyn turnover, Wade electrified the crowd, first with his dribbling, sending guard Wayne Ellington to the floor and then shaking center Brook Lopez for a 20-footer to put the Heat up 99-93 with 1:04 left.

“This is me. This is me playing healthy,” Wade said. “I can do some of the things I want on the court. This is who I am in the 2015-2016 season. It’s not every night, but the majority of the time I‘m trying to make sure I‘m there for my team.”

Wade also spearheaded the Heat’s defensive effort in the third quarter as Miami held the Nets to 38.5 percent (5-of-13) from the field, outscoring Brooklyn 26-16 in the quarter to take a 77-73 lead into the fourth.

”He was fantastic. He showed great energy in the second half, activity, getting to the 3-point line, getting to Ellington, but being disruptive how he can be in your team defense,“ Spoelstra said. ”He has great anticipation, great instincts, his legs were live and his multiple efforts were very good.

Bosh, who also had five rebounds and four assists, heated up midway through the second quarter, scoring seven straight, including a scoop layup while being fouled by forward Andrea Bargnani en route to a three-point play to put the visitors in front, 41-40.

Forward Justise Winslow had 13 points off the bench and forward Loul Dang had 10 points for the Heat, who scored more than 100 points in a game for the first time since a 111-103 loss to Golden Stage on Jan. 11.

“We’ve restructured some things, refocused on what we need to do,” Bosh said. “Coach is going to get on us about the pace of the game and getting into our offense early. We’ve been able really to do those things and it’s helped out a lot.”

Bargnani had a team-high 20 points and forward Joe Johnson had 15 points and eight assists for the Nets (12-34), who suffered their sixth loss in their last seven games.

“I think we just turned the ball over a couple of times and it kind of ignited their offense,” said Lopez, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds. “It got them going a little bit.”

That was especially true of the Heat’s old school stars.

“Well, Wade and Bosh got us again,” Nets interim coach Tony Brown said. “Wade was able to get away in some [isolation] situations and get off some looks and Bosh at the end of the second half, the isolations and open shots.”

NOTES: Heat assistant coach Keith Smart has taken a second leave of absence from the team in his ongoing battle with a rare form of skin disease. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said “phase two” of his treatment for Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP) was expected and is not a setback. ... The Heat will again be without G Goran Dragic, who is close to returning from a strained left calf. Also out for Miami are F/C Chris Andersen (sore left knee), F Josh McRoberts (bruised right knee) and C Hassan Whiteside (straight left hip). ... The Nets are without G Jarrett Jack (torn ACL, right knee), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (fractured right ankle) and Chris McCullough (right knee rehab). ... The Nets head to Dallas on Friday for the first of back-to-back road games. ... The Heat takes on the Bucks Friday to cap a five-game road trip.