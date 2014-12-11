Nuggets cruise past Heat

DENVER -- Ty Lawson was due to receive a day off Thursday.

Thanks to the Denver Nuggets’ dominant third quarter Wednesday, the overworked point guard got a head start on his downtime.

Forward Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, guard Arron Afflalo added 16 points, and the Nuggets outscored Miami 31-14 in the third on their way to a 102-82 win Wednesday night.

Center Chris Bosh scored 14 points and guard Dwyane Wade had 10 for the Heat, who lost for the fifth time in six games. It was Wade’s lowest point total since Nov. 1, when he had nine in a blowout win at Philadelphia.

“They switched a lot of stuff,” Wade said. “There was no space on the floor. We just really didn’t get any good looks.”

Injuries to the backcourt have forced Lawson to play heavy minutes of late. The sixth-year guard out of North Carolina averaged nearly 43 minutes in the previous four games, but he logged only 30 minutes Wednesday and sat for the entire fourth quarter.

“It’s like a day off,” Lawson said. “I’ve been playing 48 minutes, something like that, so it feels good to get my legs back and have a chance to rest.”

Miami (10-12) is in the midst of eight of 10 games away from home. After starting the season 5-2 on the road, the Heat are 1-5 away from Miami, with the lone win coming in Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Heat didn’t have any rest before facing the Nuggets. On Wednesday, Miami was victimized by playing the second game of a back-to-back at altitude.

“This is the worst back-to-back in the league,” Wade said. “You come in to see what you can do. You try to come out and compete. We did that for a half, and then it got away from us in the third quarter.”

The Heat, who trailed by 12 early, hung tough for 24 minutes. Miami rallied to tie it 48-48 at halftime on forward Luol Deng’s jumper at the buzzer.

The Nuggets (10-12) took control in the third. A steal by Lawson led to a dunk for forward J.J. Hickson that gave Denver a 59-50 lead.

Lawson scored 10 points and handed out nine assists, one shy of reaching a double-double for the ninth time in 10 games.

Denver center Timofey Mozgov’s dunk and three-point play made it 72-59, and rookie guard Erick Green finished the third quarter with a jumper and then a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Nuggets a 79-62 lead.

“Once I hit that, it really boosted my confidence and got me going from there,” Green said.

His play allowed coach Brian Shaw to sit Lawson and give him some valuable rest.

“I know he plays a lot of minutes,” Green said of Lawson. “Just giving him a breather here and there and sticking me in there and show I can hold my own, it’ll be good for myself, Ty and the team.”

The Nuggets led by as many as 27 in the fourth.

“By the end of the third quarter, it just started to get too far into the double digits,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We just didn’t have enough juice. Whether it’s because of (Tuesday) night or the competition or whatever, we didn’t have enough.”

Denver forward Kenneth Faried finished with 13 points and eight rebounds after missing two games with a back injury.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Nuggets, who are hitting a tough stretch in their schedule. In the next nine days, they play the Houston Rockets twice and San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers once apiece.

NOTES: Nuggets F Danilo Gallinari did not play because of two bone bruises on his right knee. Gallinari played just 5:36 in Monday’s overtime loss at Toronto. ... Miami F Josh McRoberts was out of the lineup because of a right knee contusion. McRoberts sustained the injury late in Tuesday’s win at Phoenix. ... Denver was without backup PG Nate Robinson (back) and C JaVale McGee (left tibia). Robinson missed his third consecutive game, and McGee sat out his eighth in the past nine. ... Miami C Chris Andersen missed his eighth straight game with a sprained right ankle that occurred Nov. 23 against Charlotte.