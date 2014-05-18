Pacers 107, Heat 96: Paul George scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half and added seven assists as top-seeded Indiana took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals from visiting Miami.

Roy Hibbert collected 19 points and nine rebounds and David West scored 19 on 8-of-11 shooting for the Pacers, who host Game 2 on Tuesday. Lance Stephenson recorded 17 points and eight assists, George Hill scored 15 and C.J. Watson led the reserves with 11 points as Indiana shot 51.5 percent from the field.

LeBron James recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Heat, who fell for just the second time in the postseason. Dwyane Wade added 27 points and Chris Andersen scored 14 on 6-of-7 shooting off the bench for Miami.

James found Wade for a layup to chop the deficit to 83-74 with 10:30 left but George responded with a three-point play to push it back to double figures and Mario Chalmers missed a shot at the other end, leading to a long rebound and a fast break for Watson. Chalmers caught up and delivered a hard midair shove, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul and three free throws with 9:22 left that made it a 15-point gap and helped the Pacers keep it at double figures the rest of the way.

Indiana scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed, going into the break with a 55-45 cushion despite the Heat shooting 50 percent from the field in the first half. Stephenson capped an 11-2 burst with a 3-pointer to push the lead out to 72-54 midway through the third quarter and the advantage reached 19 points before Miami scored on four straight possessions to cut it to 83-70 heading to the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Heat went 6-of-23 from 3-point range as Chris Bosh missed all five of his attempts from beyond the arc and finished with just nine points. … The Pacers went 29-of-37 from the free-throw line while Miami was just 10-of-15 from the stripe. … Indiana reserve F Evan Turner (strep throat) missed the game and is day-to-day.