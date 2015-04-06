George returns, helps Pacers dump Heat

INDIANAPOLIS -- Just in the nick of time, the Indiana Pacers welcomed the return of standout forward/guard Paul George, who missed the regular season’s first 76 games with a broken right leg sustained in August while playing for Team USA.

As the Pacers try to secure an Eastern Conference playoff berth, George made a triumphant return Sunday with 13 points in 15 minutes during Indiana’s 112-89 victory against the struggling Miami Heat in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana (34-43) and Miami (34-43) are tied for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase, one game behind the eighth-place Boston Celtics (35-42). The Pacers own the tiebreaker with the Heat after winning three times in the teams’ four-game series. Boston has the tiebreaker edge against Indiana, while Miami has the edge on Boston.

George entered the game to a standing ovation with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter and made his first field-goal attempt, a short jumper with 3:42 left in the period that gave Indiana a 20-14 lead.

George played his first game in Bankers Life Fieldhouse since May 30, 2014.

”That welcome I received may have been the greatest moment I have experienced in basketball,“ said George, who finished 5-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-6 from 3-point range, to go with two rebounds, two assists and two steals. ”It was everything I expected and more.

“I was really happy to make my first shot, but now I have to get that consistency and just play with more confidence. Tonight, I just wanted to play relaxed and get back into the flow of the game. But that moment they welcomed me back was just phenomenal.”

The Pacers trailed 58-57 after Miami guard Goran Dragic sank a 3-pointer with 5:47 left in the third quarter, but Indiana countered with a 20-8 run to lead 77-66 through 36 minutes.

Two 3-pointers from George helped the Pacers grab an 85-71 advantage with 9:33 remaining. Two baskets from Indiana forward Luis Scola increased the lead to 89-71 with 8:26 left.

”Tonight, Paul got his feet wet,“ Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. ”He is going to be a part of whatever success we have down the stretch. His level of intensity was good, and we are hoping that play continues. Tonight, he made compound plays -- a great defensive play at one end, followed by a great offensive play at the other.

“Paul is one of the best two-way players in the game. His shot-making has been good all along in the recovery process, and he makes us a lot better defensively.”

Scola led Indiana with a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Solomon Hill scored 19, guard C.J. Miles had 17, and forward David West added 12.

Guard Dwyane Wade scored 27 points to lead Miami, which lost its fourth in a row. Forward James Ennis contributed 17, Dragic had 15, and forward Udonis Haslem finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers finished 37-for-85 from the field (43.5 percent), but they were 14-for-30 (46.7 percent) from 3-point range. Indiana is 7-4 when it makes at least 10 3-pointers. The Pacers pounded the Heat 55-37 in on the boards, with six players amassing at least six rebounds.

Miami shot 37-for-82 (45.1 percent) from the field but only 2-for-20 from beyond the arc.

“We had an opportunity to win our last game and found a way to lose it, and tonight, we just did not have it,” Wade said. “It’s that old saying that you are never as good as you think you are, and yet you never are as bad as they say you are. Now, we have a chance, because we go home for four in a row.”

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said George’s importance to Indiana in clear.

“Paul George obviously gave them a lift with the two threes he hit in the third quarter, and then they extended it out,” Spoelstra said. “Now, we can’t stress out about other teams. We have to go home and take care of our business. Tonight, we didn’t finish the first half the way we wanted, and then we were not able to generate enough offense after that.”

NOTES: The Pacers were without G C.J. Watson (sore right elbow). ... Heat G Dwyane Wade was listed as questionable due to a left knee contusion, but he was in the starting lineup ... Miami ranks fifth in the league in opponents’ scoring at 97.0 points a game and second in opponents’ rebounds per game at 40.5. ... The teams met for the 35th time, including the playoffs, in the past three seasons ... With the victory, Indiana clinches a winning home record for a 26th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Pacers are 21-18 with two home games remaining ... Indiana is 19-9 when it makes more free throws than its opponent, which it did Sunday.