Pacers welcome back “old” Paul George

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers forward Paul George just might be all the way back.

After missing most of the 2014-15 season with a broken leg, George is healthy, and the Pacers couldn’t be happier.

George scored 36 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 1:04 remaining, and Indiana defeated the Miami Heat 90-87 on Friday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Guard Glenn Robinson III got a crucial offensive rebound and made a free throw with 6.8 seconds remaining to give the Pacers an 89-86 lead.

Heat guard Dwyane Wade missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer from the left corner as time expired. Wade had nine first-half points but did not score again.

Indiana (3-3) won its third consecutive game. In addition to his 36 points, George added 12 rebounds.

Forward Jordan Hill had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers. Point guard George Hill scored 12 points.

“I am preparing better for games, and tonight, I tried to get into an early rhythm,” said George, who scored 30 points or more for the first time since March 15, 2014. “The other thing right now is that we are figuring out how to play a complete game. We are more consistent, whether we have a small lineup or a big lineup out there.”

Forward Chris Bosh led the Heat (3-3) with 21 points. Rookie Justise Winslow added 13 and guard Goran Dragic had 11.

A 6-0 Indiana run, capped by a Robinson basket, gave Indiana an 80-78 lead. After center Hassan Whiteside tied it at 80, George made consecutive field goals for an 84-80 Pacers advantage with 3:22 remaining.

Indiana coach Frank Vogel is enjoying watching George return to his pre-injury form.

“I am not surprised at all,” Vogel said. “I saw this kind of thing in workouts in July and August. He always is working on his game. The other thing tonight was that Glenn Robinson gave us a big lift. He was outstanding.”

George Hill, who said he might have gotten away with a bump on Wade on the game’s final shot, likes Indiana’s recent path to three consecutive victories after beginning the season with three defeats.

“We have to get back to winning the ugly games,” Hill said. “And tonight, Paul put us on his back. He was Batman, and the rest of us were Robin.”

Miami opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run, taking a 75-71 lead on a 3-pointer by forward Josh McRoberts, a running hook by McRoberts and a layup by Winslow.

Getting 10 third-quarter points from George, the Pacers led 71-68, outscoring the Heat 22-19.

Miami led 62-57 with 6:51 to go in the quarter on a Bosh 3-pointer, but Indiana finished the quarter on a 14-6 run, with George contributing eight.

“It came down to making the most of your possessions for both teams,” Miami coach Eric Spoelstra said. “We didn’t execute well enough when it counted the most. We didn’t make enough plays during the tough possessions. Paul George was fantastic. That had to be his best game of the year. He made the big plays down the stretch.”

George (15) and Bosh (14) led their respective teams in first-half scoring, which ended with the Pacers and Heat tied at 49.

Bosh said the Heat let one slip away.

”We were making stops, and then we weren‘t,“ Bosh said, ”One thing about the Pacers, they are going to play defense no matter who they put out there.

“Them getting into an offensive rhythm kind of put us back on our heels. We’re still all trying to figure each other out.”

Miami ended the first quarter on an 18-1 run, seizing a 26-16 lead through 12 minutes. Indiana countered by making 12 of its 18 second-quarter shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and outscoring the Heat 33-23 in the second quarter.

A 19-8 edge in bench scoring helped Indiana hang around in the opening half when Miami enjoyed a 30-14 advantage in points in the paint and 11-3 in second-chance points.

The Heat shot 48.8 percent (20 of 41) from the field in the first half and the Pacers shot 44.2 percent (19 of 43). Miami outrebounded Indiana 25-18 in the opening 24 minutes, led by seven from Whiteside and six from Bosh.

Indiana reserve guard Rodney Stuckey suffered a sprained right ankle with six minutes remaining in the second quarter and did not return. Stuckey scored six points in 10:24.

NOTES: Miami played without G Gerald Green (10.3 points per game), who is battling an illness. ... Indiana was without G/F C.J. Miles (12.3 ppg), who has a sore right ankle. ... The Pacers welcomed the return to the starting lineup of C Ian Mahinmi, who has been battling a sore lower back ... Entering Friday’s game, Heat G Dwyane Wade’s 1,444 points against Indiana were the most he had scored against any opponent. ... Miami coach Erik Spoelstra posted his 200th NBA career home victory on Oct. 28 when the Heat defeated Charlotte. ... After the game in Indianapolis, Miami will play seven consecutive home games. ... Indiana entered Friday’s game leading the league in steals per game at 10.8. ... Miami ranked second in opponents’ field goal percentage at 40.3. ... The Pacers won the season series 3-1 in 2014-15. ... Indiana has beaten Miami seven consecutive times in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.