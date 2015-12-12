Pacers turn up the defense against Heat

INDIANAPOLIS -- Having been torched for 131 points by Golden State on Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers used Wednesday and Thursday practices to focus on defense.

Obviously, extra work in the film room and on the practice floor paid off Friday night. Indiana forced 19 Miami turnovers, including 13 steals, in a 96-83 victory in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana is 7-1 this season when its opponent has at least 18 turnovers.

Guard Monta Ellis had 24 points, six assists and six steals and forward Paul George added 23 points on a night when the Pacers limited the Heat to 43.2 percent shooting from the field (35 of 81), including only 5 of 20 from 3-point range.

“We got back to playing Pacers defense,” said Indiana center Ian Mahinmi, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds. “We had two days of practice to prepare for this game, and it helped. I hope we can build on this. Offensively, my teammates made me look good.”

It marked the ninth consecutive time that Indiana (13-8) has beaten Miami (12-9) in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Forward Chris Bosh had his eighth double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat, who are 2-5 away from home. Guard Dwayne Wade scored 20 for Miami. Wade passed Gail Goodrich (19,181) and moved into 48th place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Guard C.J. Miles scored 12 points for Indiana, which produced 24 points as the result of Miami’s 19 turnovers.

”Ian had a very good game for us,“ Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. ”He has to screen and roll in our offense to get involved in the scoring and tonight he was very active in the lane. A big part of today’s NBA is being a lob and dunk threat, and he got several of those tonight.

“I also liked the way Ellis kind of said, ‘Enough is enough’ after we lost three in a row, and his competitive spirit willed us to this victory.”

The Pacers needed their defense as they shot a season-worst 21.4 percent from 3-point range (6 of 28).

”Indiana did a great job of creating separation, got some transition baskets off our turnovers and made some long shots,“ Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”We just were not able to keep up. Those turnovers really killed us.

“We have been a good team taking care of the ball most of the season until the last few games. We have to get better. Tonight just came down to some key turnovers.”

A Rodney Stuckey layup gave the Pacers an 83-73 lead with 8:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ellis’ 3-pointer with 5:46 on the clock pushed Indiana’s advantage to 88-79.

Indiana closed the third quarter on a 17-6 run to lead 77-68 through 36 minutes. Two Ellis field goals, including a 3-pointer, and a Miles layup capped a 7-0 burst in the final minute of the quarter.

The Pacers outscored the Heat 30-20 in the third quarter, making 14 of 26 shots from the field.

George’s 3-pointer off a long rebound with 6:52 left in the third quarter gave Indiana a brief 58-56 lead before Wade sank a baseline jumper to tie it at 58. Back-to-back baskets from George and one from Miles pushed the Pacers into a 66-62 lead with 3:06 left in the third quarter.

The Heat scored the final four points of the first half to lead 48-47 through 24 minutes. Miami used a 12-3 run in the second quarter to lead 39-31 with 5:14 remaining before an Ellis 3-pointer and seven free throws from George helped the Pacers take a brief 47-44 advantage.

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers,” Bosh said of Miami’s struggles. “We have to understand not to attack when nothing is there. It’s just concentration. That’s all it is. Making 19 turnovers is not going to get it done. We have to bring that number down by at least 33 percent.”

Indiana was within striking distance after two quarters despite making only 14 of 43 shots from the field, including 3 of 16 from 3-point range. The Pacers, however, were 16 of 16 from the free throw line before intermission, including 10 of 10 from George, who scored 12 first-half points.

Miami, which led 21-20 after the first quarter, got 14 points each from Bosh and Wade during the opening half. The Heat shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half (22 of 44) but had 11 turnovers.

NOTES: Indiana played without F/C Myles Turner (fractured left thumb). ... F Lavoy Allen started in place of C.J. Miles for the Pacers. ... Miami entered Friday having lost two in a row, and the Pacers came in having lost three in a row, giving up at least 122 points in each of the three defeats ... The Heat entered averaging a league-leading 7.8 blocks per game, second in opponents’ field-goal percentage and second in opponents’ points per game ... Indiana came in ranked second in 3-point field-goal percentage and third in opponents’ turnovers ... Before Friday night’s game, the Pacers had beaten the Heat eight consecutive times in Bankers Life Fieldhouse ... Last season, Indiana won three of four meetings against Miami, losing only a two-point game in Miami ... The Heat are in a five-game sequence in which four are on the road.