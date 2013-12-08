Preview: Heat at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons already beat the Miami Heat once during the longest current winning streak in the Eastern Conference, and they’ll try to do it again when Miami pays a visit Sunday. Detroit won 107-97 on Tuesday in Miami, snapping the Heat’s 10-game winning streak. That win came with Miami’s Dwyane Wade sitting out because of sore knees, though, and the Pistons are likely to get Miami’s best shot in the rematch.

The Heat snapped a two-game skid with a 103-82 win at Minnesota on Saturday and have split the first two games on a four-game road trip. “That was good for our guys to bounce back from the last two games, but we understand the road trip continues,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. Detroit has won in different ways during its streak, topping 100 points in its first three victories before turning in a dominant defensive effort in a 95-72 win at Chicago on Saturday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE HEAT (15-5): Miami seems to be able to exert its will when it wants to, and that’s what LeBron James did with 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists against Minnesota. James (25.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists) and Wade (18.5 points, 5.3 assists) are the constants for the Heat, with any number of players capable of stepping up on a given night. Miami has been challenged by teams who are strong in the post, and Detroit fits the bill.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (10-10): Detroit is learning to win in different ways. It can dominate in the post with twin towers Greg Monroe (14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds) and Andre Drummond (13.3 points, 12.9 rebounds) or light it up from the outside as it did in a 12-for-19 showing from 3-point range against Chicago. Point guard Brandon Jennings led the barrage against the Bulls and is averaging 21.3 points and 8.3 assists during the winning streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. James has scored in double figures in 515 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak in NBA history.

2. Pistons SG Rodney Stuckey (15.4 points) left Saturday’s game in the second quarter with a sore left knee and is day-to-day.

3. Miami is 14-0 when holding opponents under 100 points.

PREDICTION: Heat 98, Pistons 95