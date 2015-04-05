Heat could regret loss to Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Dwyane Wade hopes the Miami Heat will not spend the offseason lamenting a late-game collapse to Detroit.

Fighting for a playoff spot, the Heat squandered a 15-point lead in the final 5:14 and lost to the Pistons 99-98 on Saturday night at The Palace.

Miami (34-42) dropped a half-game behind Boston, which defeated Toronto in overtime on Saturday, in the race for the eighth and last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“Hopefully, this isn’t the game we look back at later on and say, ‘This is the game that hurt us,'” said Wade, who missed two shots in the final 11 seconds.

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson scored a game-high 29 points, including a go-ahead layup with five seconds left.

Jackson also had 11 assists for the Pistons (30-47), who were down 93-78 until the late rally. Jackson had 12 points and two assists during Detroit’s 21-5 run to finish the game.

“He took over,” Pistons center Andre Drummond said. “I talked to him throughout the game. He was a little down throughout the game and I grabbed him in the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s get yourself going. Take your time and play your game. We need you to play.’ The last couple minutes of the game, he really did what he needed to do.”

The Heat have a quick turnaround, playing at Indiana on Sunday. Miami’s veteran point guard isn’t sure how his team will respond after its damaging meltdown.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Wade, who had a team-high 24 points despite being questionable to play because of a left knee contusion. “This is a terrible loss. Obviously, you’ve got a game to play, but it’s going to be tough to get over this. Just a terrible loss. There’s no way we should lose this game. We’ll figure it out when we get there.”

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 19 points and power forward Anthony Tolliver tossed in 15 for Detroit. Drummond chipped in 11 points and snared 17 rebounds for his 44th double-double of the season.

“My staff was saying it was the best win of the year,” said Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy, whose team staved off playoff elimination. “That was a heck of a win. Our guys kept fighting. There are a lot of things you can criticize us for, but through everything that has gone on this year, this group has continued to fight.”

Point guard Goran Dragic supplied 21 points and seven assists for Miami. Small forward Luol Deng contributed 13 points and eight rebounds and center Hassan Whiteside added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat.

Wade and Dragic combined for just three first-quarter points but heated up in the second quarter to erase an early 11-point deficit. Wade scored 13 in the quarter and Dragic added 12, lifting the Heat to a 55-50 halftime lead.

A trio of 3-pointers by Tolliver allowed the Pistons to move back in front midway through the third quarter. Miami regained the lead at 81-72 with a 12-3 run to finish the quarter, including three baskets by Wade.

Small forward James Ennis’ dunk nudged the Heat’s advantage to 89-77 with 9:20 remaining. Ennis’ putback dunk with 7:02 left made it 93-78. A Drummond dunk cut it to 93-83 and Jackson’s 3-pointer with 1:57 left pulled Detroit within six. When Caldwell-Pope fired in a 3 with 1:09 remaining, Miami’s lead was suddenly down to one, 98-97.

Wade missed a jumper and Jackson raced down for a layup with five seconds left to put Detroit on top. Wade missed a 3-point try on Miami’s final possession.

“We’re all very disappointed in this locker room, but there has to be a quick turnaround,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “This last stretch is about perseverance and endurance.”

NOTES: Pistons PF Greg Monroe missed his 11th consecutive game with a right knee strain, but he’s close to returning. “We’re really hopeful we’ll get Greg back on Wednesday for the last five games,” said Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy, whose team plays Boston at The Palace that night. ... Detroit C Andre Drummond is averaging a league-best 5.3 offensive rebounds per game. ... The Pistons are 9-34 when they fail to reach 100 points. ... Miami PF Udonis Haslem led his team with 16 charges taken this season. ... Heat SG Dwyane Wade and PG Goran Dragic were shooting a combined 48.7 percent from the field, making them the best shooting backcourt duo in the NBA. ... Miami has hung around in the playoff race despite using 30 starting lineups, mainly because of injuries. “I commend the toughness of this team but it doesn’t guarantee anything,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.