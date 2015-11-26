Pistons roll over visiting Heat

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Andre Drummond took criticism about his defensive effort constructively. Then he proceeded to be the destructive force that his coach and teammates were seeking.

Drummond blocked the first shot attempt of the game, setting the tone for a bounce-back performance from not only him but the rest of the Detroit Pistons. Just two nights after losing by 21 points in Milwaukee, the Pistons made a season-high 16 3-pointers in a 104-81 romp over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at The Palace.

The fourth-year center racked up 18 points, 20 rebounds and a season-high five blocks.

“We had a talk yesterday in practice about me not challenging shots and not contesting shots,” said Drummond, who finished two points shy of his fourth 20-20 game of the season and topped the 400 mark in career blocked shots. “Tonight, I made it a job of mine to really go after everything, knowing my teammates had my back if they didn’t throw the lob.”

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy viewed Drummond’s spirited performance as an example of taking ownership of the team.

”We had a lot of guys in Milwaukee say, ‘C‘mon, we’ve got to play hard.’ What leadership is, is people need to see it,“ he said. ”They need to see somebody making defensive plays, making effort (plays).

“Everybody always wants to talk about it in terms of what people say in the locker room,” Van Gundy added. “Everybody’s enamored with that stuff. To heck with that. It’s what you do on the court. That’s leadership.”

Point guard Reggie Jackson supplied 18 points and seven assists for the Pistons (8-7), who lost six of their previous eight games. Detroit small forward Marcus Morris contributed 14 points and six rebounds, power forward Ersan Ilyasova had 13 points, and power forward Anthony Tolliver added 12 points off the bench.

The Pistons’ previous high in 3-point makes was 12 against the Atlanta Hawks in the season opener.

Miami’s top scorers disappeared. Shooting guard Dwayne Wade had two points in 23 minutes, the lowest output of his career when playing at least 20 minutes. Counterpart Kentavious Caldwell-Pope overcame a poor shooting night of his own to hold Wade in check.

“We got a little bit of a break there,” said Van Gundy, Wade’s former coach in Miami. “Usually when I‘m in the building, he has a big night.”

Wade had a simple explanation for his outing.

“I just (stunk) tonight,” he said. “It wasn’t anything that they were doing. Offensively, as a group we have to bring a better game on the road, a more together game on the road than we do at home. Individually, I just (stunk).”

Heat power forward Chris Bosh was limited to nine points and eight rebounds.

Small forward Gerald Green scored 16 points and center Hassan Whiteside had 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Heat (9-5), who won six of their previous seven games. Point guard Goran Dragic chipped in 13 points.

Detroit entered the game with the lowest 3-point shooting percentage in the league but Miami’s defense was under siege all night.

“Once they got rolling, the basket got bigger and bigger,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They were able to make the extra pass and play with great flow.”

Long-distance shooting, combined with Drummond’s inside power, lifted the Pistons to a 60-43 halftime lead.

Detroit made eight of 14 3-pointers, including three from Tolliver, and led by as much as 19 before intermission.

The barrage carried into the third quarter, as Ilyasova drained two from long distance and Jackson tossed in another, giving the Pistons a 71-45 lead. Jackson’s fourth 3-pointer nudged the lead to 74-46, and Caldwell-Pope’s only one of the game made it 79-52.

NOTES: Miami SF Luol Deng missed the game with a left hamstring strain. He’s questionable to play against New York on Friday. “He’s still getting treatment,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We’ll have to see how he feels tomorrow.” ... The Pistons entered the game 26th in field-goal shooting (41.8 percent) and last in 3-point shooting (29.3 percent). “We’re really struggling on the offensive end,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “I‘m really surprised how we’ve shot the ball from three. Most of these guys have pretty good track records.” ... Heat C Hassan Whiteside had 63 blocks through the first 13 games, 20 more than the entire Detroit team. ... Pistons PG Brandon Jennings, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January, is still weeks from returning. “He doesn’t have his quickness back,” Van Gundy said. ... Detroit PG Spencer Dinwiddie was out with a sore left knee.