Pistons snap skid with win vs. Heat

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Andre Drummond doesn't have a hard time getting motivated to play one of the top centers in the league. His matchup against Miami's Hassan Whiteside on Wednesday was lopsided, and so was the outcome.

Drummond racked up 18 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in just 26 minutes as the Detroit Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak with a 107-84 victory over the Heat at The Palace.

Whiteside had just six points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. He was averaging a team-high 18.8 points and 15.9 rebounds heading into the game and reached double digits in rebounds in all of Miami's previous games.

"I always step up whenever we play a team that has a great center," Drummond said. "I always try to do my job to take them out of the game."

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy wishes Drummond would play this way on a regular basis.

"A lot of guys played well but they all know he set the tone with his defense and energy," Van Gundy said. "What he needs to understand is our guys are looking to him. They know he makes us good. When he plays like that, we've got a chance against anybody and their confidence goes way up."

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 22 points, Tobias Harris tossed in 17 points and Beno Udrih supplied 12 points and five assists for the Pistons (7-9). Jon Leuer grabbed his 1,000th career rebound while chipping in 11 points and four boards.

Caldwell-Pope was coming off a 26-point outing against Houston.

"He's been aggressive without forcing," Van Gundy said. "The thing he brings every night is great energy."

Miami had outrebounded their opponents by double figures in four straight games while securing at least 17 offensive rebounds each time. Behind Drummond's efforts, the Pistons had a 49-37 rebounding edge and limited the Heat to seven offensive rebounds, including one by Whiteside.

"It's just effort and energy," Drummond said. "He's the type of player that will make you pay if you don't pay attention to him while he's on the floor. I did what I could to keep him off the glass and if he got position, I tried to take the ball out of his hands."

Tyler Johnson's 18 points, James Johnson's 15 and rookie Rodney McGruder's 12 paced Miami (4-10). Dion Waiters was the only Heat starter in double figures with 11 points despite shooting 3 for 10 from the field.

The Heat's starting five was held to 32 points on 11 of 35 shooting.

"It was a poor performance. Everybody knows," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It's pretty plain to see. We're disappointed about it. There's really no explanation for it. We played flat. The starters didn't have any zip or life at the beginning."

Miami veteran reserve forward Udonis Haslem got into a heated verbal altercation with a fan during the fourth quarter. Haslem confronted the fan, who was sitting in the front row, after timeout was called with 5:11 remaining. The fan was escorted by security out of the stands.

Haslem said afterward the fan "disrespected" him but did not make a racially offensive comment.

Miami cut Detroit's 14-point halftime lead to nine early in the third but a 23-8 Pistons outburst made it 81-57.

The Heat, whose only lead was 1-0, never mounted a threat from that point.

The Pistons had a 15-point lead in the first quarter, saw it cut to three, then extended it to 56-42 by halftime. Drummond led the way with 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

"He got some rebounds and they got out in transition," Whiteside said. "They got a couple of steals early in the game and got out in transition. They got a couple of offensive rebounds. I even knocked in one of them for them, so it was just one of those nights."

NOTES: Miami second-year F Justise Winslow missed his fifth straight game with a sore left wrist. G Wayne Ellington (right thigh contusion) and C Willie Reed (hyperextended right knee) were also sidelined. ... The Pistons sent rookie F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije to their D-League affiliate in Grand Rapids, Mich. ... Detroit second-year F Stanley Johnson, a lottery pick in 2015, is averaging just 4.1 points on 38.2 percent shooting from the field. "He's off to a rough start," coach Stan Van Gundy said. "It's hard when perimeter players aren't getting the ball in the basket, no matter what else you're doing." ... Detroit reserve G Reggie Bullock suffered a left leg injury in the second quarter and did not return. ... The teams play the second game of the four-game series on New Year's Day in Miami.