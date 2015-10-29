Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

F Justise Winslow, the Heat’s first-round pick, finished with five points, eight rebounds and two assists in his first NBA game. “You can’t evaluate Justise’s game with analytics,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Sometimes it doesn’t tell the true story. He just makes winning plays on both sides of the court.”

G Gerald Green came off the bench to provide 19 points. “My teammates and coaches encourage me,” said Green, who can be a streaky shooter. “They tell me to be aggressive.”

G Dwyane Wade had 20 points, five assists and just one turnover Wednesday in a season-opening win over the Hornets.

PF Chris Bosh, back in the lineup for the first since just before the 2015 All-Star Game, helped the Heat beat the Hornets in the season opener Wednesday. Bosh, who was hospitalized last year due to blood clots in his lungs, had a game-high 21 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in his return.