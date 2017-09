G Mario Chalmers, who played all eight of his NBA seasons with Miami, had his name circulate in trade rumors linking him to a potential deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. Chalmers declined to comment pregame on Tuesday, but coach Erik Spoelstra said, “It’s an endless amount of rumors all season long for every team. We address it very early in the season and just talk about what the NBA is like, what you can expect, how to deal with the storylines and how to continue to be a professional.”