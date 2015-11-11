Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Tyler Johnson, who scored nine points, left Lakers G Marcelo Huertas behind with a crossover dribble and then drew contact at the rim for a skillful and-one layup. Johnson later fed FJosh McRoberts for a tomahawk slam.

F Jarnell Stokes and G Beno Udrih were traded by the Grizzlies to the Heat for G Mario Chalmers and F James Ennis on Tuesday.

C Hassan Whiteside finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. The NBA’s leading shot blocker went 8-for-12 from the floor.

G Gerald Green was suspended for two games for conduct detrimental to the team.

G Dwyane Wade finished with 12 points and six assists, but did not score his first points until the middle of the second quarter.

F Chris Bosh led the Heat with 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.