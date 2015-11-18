Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

SG Gerald Green returned to the team after missing six games due to a bizarre incident at his condo in which -- according to a police report -- the player was found with bloodied hands before passing out. Part of the time he missed included a two-game suspension. Green apologized and said he was “ashamed” but offered no further details.

SG Dwyane Wade returned after missing one game due to the hospitalization of his son Zion, 8. Zion, who had an undisclosed ailment, was reportedly released from the hospital on Monday night.

PG Goran Dragic said his wife and two young children finally joined him in Miami on Sunday night. He had not seen his three-month-old daughter since the day after she was born.