#US NBA
December 1, 2015 / 3:34 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jarnell Stokes was recalled from the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League on Sunday.

SF Luol Deng (strained left hamstring) missed his third consecutive game. He is due to return Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. SF Gerald Green started in place of Deng for the third game in a row.

SF Gerald Green started in place of Luol Deng (strained left hamstring) for the third game in a row.

F Chris Bosh started despite battling the flu. “Guys are getting flu shots, taking care of themselves and washing their hands,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of the flu bug hitting the team. “Every team goes through it. You take whatever measures you can, but things happen.”

