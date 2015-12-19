Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Tyler Johnson (shoulder) sat out for the fourth time in the past five games on Friday.

F Justise Winslow led all NBA rookies in fourth-quarter minutes (9.2 average) heading into Friday’s games.

C Hassan Whiteside had eight points, 13 rebounds and a game-high five blocks.

G Gerald Green made five-of-10 on 3-pointers and scored 20 points off the bench.

F Josh McRoberts (knee) missed his fifth straight game on Friday.

G Dwyane Wade scored a team-high 21 points and was forced into a game-high and a season-high eight turnovers.