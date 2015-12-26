FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
December 27, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Hassan Whiteside had eight points, 17 rebounds and four blocks.

G Dwyane Wade finished with 19 points, but this was far from a work of art as he made just 7 of 20 shots. His numbers looked even worse after four quarters -- 6-of-17 from the floor, 1-of-5 on free throws, three turnovers and minus-nine while he was on the court. “In this league, you’ve got to win the pretty ones, and you’ve got to win the ugly ones.” Wade said.

F Chris Bosh had 30 points and 10 rebounds, which were a game high and a season high Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
