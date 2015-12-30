FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Tyler Johnson (shoulder), who hasn’t been healthy since Dec. 9, returned to the rotation Monday and scored two points in 18 minutes.

C Hassan Whiteside had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in the Heat’s loss to the Nets on Monday. He played despite being bothered by the flu.

G Dwyane Wade, who turns 34 in January, played in 29 of Miami’s first 30 games. “He’s in terrific shape,” said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “He puts in three hours to (every) one hour on the court.”

F Chris Bosh scored 24 points and added 12 rebounds in the Heat’s loss to the Nets on Monday.

