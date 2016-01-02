FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
January 2, 2016 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Tyler Johnson got his first start of the season and just the third of his career on Friday night.

G Josh Richardson was recalled from Sioux Falls of the NBA Development League.

F Justise Winslow (ankle) missed his third straight game on Friday night but is close to returning.

F Jarnell Stokes was recalled Friday from Sioux Falls of the NBA Development League.

F Josh McRoberts (knee) has been out since Dec. 9.

SG Dwyane Wade (flu) played but did not start Friday night -- the first time that has happened since Jan. 26, 2014, against the San Antonio Spurs. Replacing Wade as a starter was SG Tyler Johnson, who got his first start of the season and just the third of his career.

