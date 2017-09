C Hassan Whiteside (bruised knee) sat out a game for the first time this season. He got hurt in Sunday’s road game against the Washington Wizards.

C Chris “Birdman” Andersen got his first start this season in place of C Hassan Whiteside (bruised knee). Andersen, 37, started 20 games last season.

F Josh McRoberts, who has not played since Dec. 9 due to a knee bruise, sat out again but is now traveling with the team. He appears close to a return.