Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Gerald Green, who was not re-signed by the Suns and went to Miami as a free agent, scored 21 points for the Heat (22-14). He stared down Suns owner Robert Sarver and the Phoenix bench after made baskets several times -- the last after his 3-pointer put Miami ahead to stay at 89-87 with 4:35 left. “It’s just all fun and games,” Green said. “I was disappointed (that the Suns didn’t re-sign him), but thank God for Miami. I‘m just trying to get to the playoffs. As an organization, we have bigger fish to fry than worry about me getting a win because I played here last year. That’s petty.”

G Dwyane Wade scored nine of his game-high 27 points in the final four minutes as the Heat withstood a second-half push to beat the Suns 103-95 on Friday night.

G Goran Dragic added 22 points and seven assists as the Heat withstood a second-half push to beat the Suns 103-95 on Friday night. “You always want to play good against your ex-team and it’s emotional, especially for me and Gerald,” said Dragic, who asked for and received a trade last Feb. 19. Dragic received a reserved round of applause from fans as he was introduced before tying a season high in points. “I want to thank everyone who was cheering for me, and include those who were booing me,” He said. “It’s part of the game and it’s great to have the fans involved.”