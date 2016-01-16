Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Dwyane Wade did not play Friday against the Denver Nuggets because of two shoulder injuries. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Wade has a slight sprain of one shoulder and the other shoulder has “a little bit of an impingement issue that he’s had.” Wade had missed one game this season, but this was the first time he sat out because of an injury. Spoelstra said the shoulders bothered Wade during Wednesday’s 106-90 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers. He said Wade has improved but needs rest and treatment. “That’s what he’ll get (Friday) and (Saturday), and we’ll continue to re-evaluate him every day,” Spoelstra said. Wade, who turns 34 on Sunday, is second on the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game.