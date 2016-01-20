FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Heat - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 21, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Tyler Johnson made his third start of the season. He started in place of PG Goran Dragic (left calf).

C Hassan Whiteside added 23 points and a game-high 18 rebounds, but the Heat is 6-8 at home against Eastern Conference teams this season.

G Gerald Green played despite right knee tendinitis. Green was held to six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

G Dwyane Wade was forced to play mroe point guard along with emergency starter Tyler Johnson due to injuries to Goran Dragic and Beno Udrih.

F Chris Bosh had 23 points in the Heat’s second straight defeat.

