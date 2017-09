C Hassan Whiteside did not play for the second consecutive game because of a strained left hip. Whiteside, 26, is averaging 12.3 points and 11.2 rebounds this season.

F Luol Deng returned to the starting lineup Monday after a one-game absence because of a right eye injury. .

PG Goran Dragic missed his seventh consecutive game because of a strained left calf.

G Beno Udrih returned after missing four games because of a strained neck