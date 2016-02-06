Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

C Hassan Whiteside wasn’t in the starting lineup on Friday. Whiteside recently missed six games with a strained left oblique muscle.

C Hassan Whiteside tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks in the Heat’s win at Charlotte on Friday.

G Dwyane Wade led the Heat with 22 points on 11-of-20 shooting in a win at Charlotte on Friday.

C Amar‘e Stoudemire started for the second straight game, despite typical starter Hassan Whiteside returning from injury Wednesday.

C Amar‘e Stoudemire started for the second straight game Friday, despite typical starter Hassan Whiteside returning from injury Wednesday. Stoudemire scored seven points in 16 minutes against the Hornets.

PG Goran Dragic missed the shootaround Friday with an illness, but was in the starting lineup that night against Charlotte.

PG Goran Dragic had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the Heat’s win at Charlotte on Friday. Dragic missed the shootaround Friday with an illness, but he was in the starting lineup.

F Chris Bosh’s driving layup with 23.5 seconds remaining lifted the Heat to a win at Charlotte on Friday. He finished with 20 points while hitting nine of 20 field-goal attempts.