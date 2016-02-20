FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 21, 2016 / 3:32 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Dwayne Wade missed Friday night’s game after complaining of soreness in his left knee during the morning practice. “It’s just soreness in the back of my left knee that I haven’t felt in a while,” he said. Wade will have an MRI on Saturday and be re-evaluated when the team returns home. Gerald Green started for Wade. The injury left the Heat with only nine healthy players. F Chris Bosh already was at home and out indefinitely with a blood clot issue and C Hassan Whiteside was suspended for one game by the league for throwing an elbow.

