Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

C Hassan Whiteside came within two blocks of a triple-double Saturday, scoring 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and grabbing 15 rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench. Whiteside is averaging 19.5 points, 17.3 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks in his last four games. “He really had an impact in his minutes in terms of scoreboard, on the floor, all of that,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

F Joe Johnson will sign with the Miami Heat after the team confirmed the move Saturday night. Johnson cleared waivers Saturday afternoon while the Heat lost the Boston Celtics. Miami had to wait until Johnson cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET. Johnson will join the Heat two days after reaching a buyout agreement with the Brooklyn Nets. New Brooklyn GM Sean Marks said Johnson gave back $3 million of the $24.9 million salary on the final year of his six-year, $124 million contract initially signed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2010.

F Luol Deng played his 800th career game Saturday.

F Luol Deng logged a double-double for the Heat on Saturday with 11 points and 12 boards.

F Udonis Haslem (allergic reaction) did not practice Friday but was available Saturday, although he did not play. Haslem said he had an adverse reaction to a substance he put in his hair.