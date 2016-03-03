Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

F Michael Beasley and G Andrew Goudelock will sign with the Rockets for the remainder of the season. Beasley, the No. 2 overall selection of the 2008 draft, was recently named MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association after averaging 31.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Shandong Golden Stars. Goudelock, a former D-League MVP who played parts of two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (2011-13), signed a two-year deal with a team option for the second season. Houston recently released guards Marcus Thornton and Ty Lawson.