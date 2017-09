G Joe Johnson, after 12- and 24-point outings in his first two games with the Heat, finished with six points Thursday against the Suns. He hit three of seven shots from the floor. Johnson, who turns 35 in June, said he wants to end his career with Miami.

G Dwyane Wade scored 27 points to lead the Heat to a 108-92 victory over the Suns on Thursday.

G Goran Dragic finished with 25 points in the Heat’s win over the Suns on Thursday.