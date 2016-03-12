Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Josh Richardson scored 16 of his season and career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Miami Heat on Friday at the Chicago Bulls. Richardson, a rookie reserve, went 4-for-6 on 3-pointers, which included 4-for-4 in the fourth to spark a 26-4 run in the 118-96 win. Richardson, who also set career highs in field goals (9-of-12) and 3-pointers, has scored double figures in the Heat’s past two games.

C Hassan Whiteside finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds for the Heat (38-27), who rebounded from a loss Wednesday at the Milwaukee Bucks.

G Joe Johnson had 15 points for the Heat (38-27), who rebounded from a loss Wednesday at the Milwaukee Bucks.

F Luol Deng contributed to the Heat run, scoring 10 of his 19 points in the fourth and helping Miami contain Pau Gasol in the second half.

PG Dwayne Wade played Friday night with a deep thigh bruise that happened during a collision in Miami’s previous game on Wednesday at the Milwaukee Bucks.

PG Goran Dragic led all scorers Friday with 26 points to go with nine assists and a plus-29 rating.