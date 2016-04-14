FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Heat - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
April 14, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Justise Winslow sat out with an ankle sprain Tuesday as the Miami won at Detroit.

SF Joe Johnson scored 15 of the Heat’s last 20 points Tuesday to lead Miami to a crucial win in its quest for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Johnson made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Miami a seven-point lead over Detroit with 5:26 remaining. He added nine more points and an assist down the stretch to finish with a game-high 25 points. Johnson reached the 20-point mark for the third time since joining the Heat after the All-Star break.

F Luol Deng contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Heat beat the Pistons on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
